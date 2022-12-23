HOUSTON (KIAH) – Holiday celebrations often mean enjoying great food and drink, but does holiday weight gain automatically come with it?

Family medicine doctor John Myers, of Baylor Scott & Health, says, ‘No,” but there is a catch. Dr. Myers said we need to balance our bites with smart choices and exercise.

Looking for a simple way to cut back without feeling deprived this winter? He recommended committing to only drinking water this season as a way to improve health and maintain weight.

“We’ve had people come in with like uncontrolled diabetes, extremely high average blood sugar, who just stopped drinking sodas or sweet tea and their sugars normalized. I mean, it’s amazing, but that’s one very straightforward thing that can be done,” said Dr. Meyers.

According to Harvard Health, people tend to gain an average of one pound a year – most of it around the holidays. They give these 10 tips to help prevent weight gain:

Keep to your meal routine. Try to eat at roughly the same times each day.

Go reduced-fat. Choose low-fat foods when possible.

Walk off the weight. Aim for 10,000 steps each day.

Pack a healthy snack. Choose fresh fruit or low-calorie yogurt instead of chocolate or chips.

Look at the labels. Check food labels for fat and sugar content.

Caution with your portions. Don’t heap food on your plate, and think twice before having second helpings.

Up on your feet. Stand up for 10 minutes every hour.

Think about your drinks. Choose water or calorie-free drinks, and limit alcohol.

Focus on your food. Slow down, and don’t eat in front of the TV or on the go.

Don’t forget your 5-a-day. Eat at least five servings of fruits and vegetables each day.