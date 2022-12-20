(KIAH) – For a lot people, the holiday means joy and togetherness. But for many, these are times that have a tinge of sadness or grief, especially for anybody who has lost a loved one.

Kenleigh McMinn, PhD, a psychologist at Baylor Scott & White Health, said the most important thing to do is acknowledging the grief is there.

“Talk about the person who’s missing that you’ve lost, maybe incorporate them into some traditions that you would have done with that person in the past are creating new traditions that are kind of centered around honoring that person,” she said.

Dr. McMinn suggests including that person in a prayer or in a toast to help it feel like their spirit is still there. She adds give yourself space to grieve and know you don’t have to just be joyful and happy because it’s the holidays.