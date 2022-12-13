(KIAH) – More than 16 million people suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, during the winter months when it’s cold and rainy. Typically known as the “winter blues,” it is considered a major form of depression.

Triggers can include not getting enough sunlight, not maintaining a healthy diet, or not having a healthy exercise routine. But the most impactful trigger maybe how often, or not, a person sees their family members.

Carly McCord is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry in Texas A&M University’s College of Medicine and the director of Telebehavioral Care. She explained feeling glum as the weather changes or having some of these symptoms does not necessarily mean a person has SAD — or any type of depression for that matter.

She explained SAD is identified through a psychological evaluation. Then a doctor will determine if a patient has enough of the SAD symptoms as well as other behavior patterns for a proper diagnosis.

“You don’t get a diagnosis unless it is significantly impairing your functioning,” McCord said. “Most people may experience low mood with gloomy weather, but that doesn’t mean it’s a diagnosis of depression or seasonal affective disorder.”

According to McCord, Impaired functioning is different for everyone. Some people may struggle with work or school, while others could have difficulty socializing or withdraw from their social life entirely, but staying in touch with friends and family members is vital to one’s mental health.

“You’ll be surprised just a phone call can save someone’s life, just touching base with them, like ‘Hey, how are you doing, just catching up with you.’ And even after the Holidays and during the Holidays too,” said Dr. Jawad Zafar, psychiatrist.

There are ways to protect yourself or to break free from the cycle of SAD. According to Dr. Zafar, that includes:

A good diet

Tall all your vitamins

Checking your vitamin D

Getting a light therapy lamp

“All those play a role in it. And if you are on medications for any mental health issues, continue to take them,” advised Dr. Zafar.

Signs and Symptoms of Seasonal Affectiveness Disorder

According to the National Institute for Mental Health, SAD is not considered a separate disorder but is a type of depression characterized by its recurrent seasonal pattern, with symptoms lasting about 4 to 5 months per year. That’s why signs and symptoms of SAD include those associated with major depression. Not every person with SAD will experience all of the symptoms listed below.

Symptoms of major depression may include:

Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Experiencing changes in appetite or weight

Having problems with sleep

Feeling sluggish or agitated

Having low energy

Feeling hopeless or worthless

Having difficulty concentrating

Having frequent thoughts of death or suicide

For winter-pattern SAD, additional specific symptoms may include:

Oversleeping (hypersomnia)

Overeating, particularly with a craving for carbohydrates

Weight gain

Social withdrawal (feeling like “hibernating”)

If you or someone you know is in immediate distress or is thinking about hurting themselves, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). You also can text the Crisis Text Line (HELLO to 741741) or use the Lifeline Chat on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website.