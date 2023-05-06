KIAH – Trying to cut down on screen time in time to enjoy the summer? Well, here’s another reason to keep your commitment going: Your screen time habits may be hurting your vision.

Screens can have an impact both on how your eyes feel and how they age. Optometrists explained screens can cause dry eye and ocular fatigue. Especially if you’re on screens a lot in the evening.

Throughout the day, it is recommended to practice something called the twenty-twenty-twenty rule to keep your eyes healthy.

“We have what we call the 20/20/20 rule, which is every 20 minutes, take about a 20-second break, look at something about 20 feet away,” said Dr. William White, OD, of Baylor Scott & White Health.

Dr. White added that 20 seconds helps reset the strain on your eyes.