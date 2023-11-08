HOUSTON (KIAH) — Remote Area Medical’s FREE pop-up clinic offering dental, vision and medical services is coming to Houston, Texas for two days only this weekend, Nov. 11-12. The FREE screenings are open to all potential patients looking for a doctor.
All services are free, no ID required and on a first-come, first-served basis. Sunday, clinic services are a half day.
- Cherelle Parker becomes 1st woman elected as Philadelphia mayor
- 100 FREE mattresses to veterans and Active-Duty Military on Nov. 10
- House Democrat pulls resolution to censure GOP Rep. Mast
- The Honda Civic Type R: This contender is anything but boring
- Tobacco-free lifestyle for Lung Cancer Awareness Month