HOUSTON (KIAH) — Alarming disenrollment rates from Medicaid and CHIP benefits in our state. Just in August, more than 50,000 Texans were disenrolled, losing their benefits. Texas leads the nation with its rate of disenrollment.

To address the issue, Jeness Sherrell and Margarita Romo, Health Navigators with the Civic Heart community service in Houston, stopped by the CW39 Houston studios to inform families what they can do to get their benefits back.