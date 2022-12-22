HOUSTON (KIAH) – Coming together as a family during the holidays can be challenging, especially when the conversation turns toward something you are uncomfortable with. One psychologist shares how to handle those tense situations.

First, she advises to already know ahead of time what is something you would be feel comfortable talking about and what are topics you know you don’t want to engage with.

Then if you find yourself in a tense situation, you can try to change the subject or say you don’t want to talk about that right now.

“It’s also okay to try to cut that off and say, you know, that just sounds like this is not no longer a productive conversation for us to be having, or let yourself take a break. Excuse yourself to the other room take some time away to calm down and decompress, and then come back to the situation,” said Dr. Kenleigh McMinn, PhD, Baylor Scott & Health.