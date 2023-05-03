HOUSTON (KIAH) New data from Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey revealed teens are experiencing extremely high levels of mental distress, violence, and substance use. The groups particularly hit hardest are girls and LGBTQ+ teens.

We sit down with Andrew Hovelson, Southwestern Coaching Certified Student Coach, who talked about what is happening inside a teen’s mind, how comparison is driving the mental health crisis, and what steps can be taken to correct negative self-talk and gain more confidence.

To access more tools, follow Hovelson on Instagram and Facebook.