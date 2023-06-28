children often feel ashamed to ask for help, the Harris Center is trying to change that stigm

HOUSTON (CW39) — CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with Tiffanie Williams-Brooks, Director of Children & Adolescent Mental Health Services, at the Harris Center, to talk about what can be done to help children maintain or improve their mental health over the summer break.

A child’s mental health is always important to consider. However, reports say that it tends to deteriorate during the summer, when they’re out of school, due to loneliness, isolation, and more. Now one area Houston Group is trying to change that.

The Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD has a history of stepping in when the cry for mental health assistance is needed. While many people, including children often feel ashamed to ask for help, the Harris Center is trying to change that stigma and provide resources and bring access to engaging events that can change people’s lives.