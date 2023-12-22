HOUSTON (CW39) The holidays may have you running ragged. So much still left to do and not enough time to do it all. And if you have Anxiety, the Stress can take over your life.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Cognitive Psychologist Dr. Jeremiah Pearcy. He talks about the best ways to cope with holiday stress. Also, he demonstrates a coping techniques you can use to stay calm, and stay in the moment, no matter what the stressful days, or stressful relatives bring along with them.

Also, watch Dr. Pearcy’s digital interview below for more stress reducing techniques.