HOUSTON (KIAH) – For many, the idea of gathering with friends and family for Thanksgiving is a welcome one. But for families with children on the autism spectrum, the holidays can be a complicated time.

To discuss ways to support families with ASD children, Krystina Way, director of clinical operations for Blue Sprig Pediatrics, stopped by the CW39 Houston Studios to give hosts and parents advice on how to prepare their homes and meals.