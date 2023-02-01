TEXAS (KIAH) – If you’ve ever had a migraine, you know how debilitating it can be. And the World Health Organization agrees: headaches are an under-addressed public health issue.

That’s because headache disorders, like chronic migraines, often impact a person’s ability to work and enjoy life. Doctor Michael Ready, of Baylor Scott and White Health, specializes in headache medicine. He said migraine sufferers have extra-sensitive brains that don’t tolerate big changes well, which can lead to migraine headaches that often come with sensitivity to light and sound.

“Well, what you want to do is to recognize that you have a sensitive brain that doesn’t tolerate change. So, you want to try to go to bed at the same time, get up at the same time, stay well-hydrated, not skip meals and practice a type of stress management as to whatever works for you,” said Dr. Ready.

He added tracking your triggers and sticking to a strict routine may help reduce your headache days.