HOUSTON (KIAH) – For Pride Month, we want to bring attention to the multiple levels of stigma experienced by LGBTQ+ individuals and the impact on their mental health.

To address the stigma and challenges faced by the LGBTQ+ community, Dr. Steven Coats, Lead Psychologist at the Harris Center, sat down with CW39 Houston’s Idolina Peralez to discuss ways to improve access to mental health and how the community as a whole can support LGBTQ+ youth.