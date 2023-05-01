HOUSTON (KIAH) — April is National Donate Life Month, a time to encourage people to register as organ donors.

As of January 2023, the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) said more than 104,000 people are on the national transplant waiting list. It includes people of every age, ethnicity, and gender.

Tommy McClure is a high school senior in Kansas. By all accounts, he was a healthy 18-year-old. He had just competed in the state’s wrestling tournament when his family noticed some unusual behavior.

“We thought that he was just dehydrated because he was sleeping a lot,” said Chantel McClure, Tommy’s mother.

His parents took him to the ER where they learned he had acute liver failure. He needed a new liver – quickly.

He was placed at the highest priority and within three days, he got his transplant.

“I’m glad I was able to get one and get one quickly and that I’m still here,” he said.

“It really does save lives being an organ donor,” added his mother.

Every donor can save eight lives, according to HRSA.

To register as a life-saving organ, tissue and eye donor, visit www.donatelifetexas.org.