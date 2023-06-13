TEXAS (KIAH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighted that Americans aren’t getting enough vital vitamins and minerals in their diet, including vitamin C.

Dr. Carol Nwelue, Baylor Scott & White Health, explained vitamin C is an antioxidant that is helpful in creating tissues and helps the immune system fight infection and decrease inflammation. Having a low vitamin C level, especially a severe deficiency, can cause scurvy.

“That’s a disease that can cause swelling of your gums, redness, bleeding of the gums, can also affect the joints, can cause a great amount of fatigue, and even easy bleeding and easy bruising,” said Dr. Nwelue.

Many people think oranges are a great source of vitamin C. But this vital vitamin can also be found in potatoes, tomatoes, strawberries, broccoli, and brussels sprouts.