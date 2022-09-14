Photo of the breathable insulin made by the company Afrezza®. It’s FDA approved for adults, and it is in trials for those under 18.

HOUSTON (CW39) – The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act has a provision to cap insulin copays at $35 a month for Medicare patients. But due to opposition, that same benefit for those with private insurance was removed during the bill’s negotiations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 34 million Americans (11.3% of the US population) have diabetes – 28.7 million people diagnosed and 8.5 million undiagnosed.

According to a Yale University study, around 7 million Americans require insulin every day, and 14% of them are spending nearly half of their income on the medicine.

While the Inflation Reduction Act will bring relief to nearly 2 million people in the US starting January 2023, a large part of the nation’s population will not get cost-saving benefits for the life-saving drug.

For those not included in those savings, there is a less expensive and less painful alternative – if your insurance covers the medication or you qualify for manufacturer savings.

It’s breathable insulin made by the company Afrezza®. It’s FDA approved for adults, and it is in trials for those under 18.

Doctors have questioned if insulin in the lungs a good thing for patients is, but every user has a yearly lung test. People wondering about Afrezza® should contact their doctor.

As for the price tag, the Afrezza® Savings Card reduces the cost for eligible commercially insured patients to as little as $15 per month. You can visit Afrezza.com to learn more about the drug and explore savings options.

If you are struggling to pay for insulin or know someone who is, the American Diabetes Association® has resources to help. Visit InsulinHelp.org.

Texas takes on insulin prices

According to the American Diabetes Association® (ADA), over 11% of Texans have diabetes and another 34% have prediabetes. The price of insulin tripled between 2002 and 2013. In fact, the ADA says Texas spends $26 billion treating diabetes and its complications each year.

In June 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed legislation, Senate Bill 827, that limited cost-sharing to $25 per prescription for a 30-day supply of insulin, regardless of the amount or type of insulin needed, for those on state-regulated insurance plans.

For more information about Senate Bill 827, please contact the Texas Department of Insurance at 1- 800-252-3439 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday.