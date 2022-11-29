HOUSTON (KIAH) – Mindfulness meditation appears to work as well as a standard drug to treat anxiety. That’s according to the first head-to-head comparison of the two options.

So, what is mindfulness? Dr. David Winter, of Baylor Scott & White Health, said mindfulness is another word for resting in the mind.

“And mindfulness you can achieve by meditating, listening to classical music, some forms of yoga, even just sitting quietly and focusing on your breathing. And that works,” he described.

The study, which was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, tested a widely used mindfulness program featuring weekly classes and daily practice at home with participants practicing mindfulness activities like Dr. Winter described.

Researchers randomly assigned patients to that treatment or to daily use of a drug that is commonly used for depression and anxiety. After two months, anxiety severity decreased by 30% in both groups.

“Well, the results were the same, both improved. So if you have anxiety, depression, you can do mindfulness, or you can take medication, or you can do both,” said Dr. Winter.