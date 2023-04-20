TEXAS (KIAH) – Intermittent fasting is the practice of eating all meals within an eight-to-ten-hour window then fasting the rest of the day. But, does it work and is it right for you?

Proponents argue it helps your body use up energy that would otherwise be stored as fat leading to weight loss.

Doctor John Myers, Baylor Scott & White, specializes in helping patients with weight management. He told us there is conflicting data about intermittent fasting’s effectiveness. But at the end of the day, the best approach to a healthy diet is one you can sustain.

“I think what it comes down to is you need to find a plan that feels sustainable to you. If you feel like you’re starving yourself to death. If you feel like this is extremely difficult, well, it’s not gonna persist, you’re not gonna be able to make it,” said Dr. Myers. “If you find a plan that feels sustainable, you’ll be able to stick with it. Even if you don’t see the results on the scale initially, but you’re following those healthy habits, eventually you will see results and you’ll feel a lot better.”