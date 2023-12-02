HOUSTON (KIAH) – Roughly 30 percent of women under 50 years old are iron-deficient, but most women don’t know they have a problem. That’s because people don’t regularly receive iron deficiency screenings.

Iron helps red blood cells transport oxygen throughout your body, so it has a very important role. And if you don’t have enough iron, you probably aren’t feeling good. Symptoms can include feeling tired or weak and even having chest pains. Baylor Scott and White Internal Medicine Doctor Tresa McNeal said there are other less obvious symptoms, too.

“There are some symptoms that may not seem so obvious but are indicative of iron deficiency. That can include soreness of the tongue, brittle nails, or even cravings for unusual things like non-food items such as dirt or starch substances,” said Dr. McNeal.

Worried about your iron levels? Dr. McMeal recommends getting screened. Eating iron-rich foods like eggs, meat, and green leafy vegetables can also help.