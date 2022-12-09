HOUSTON (KIAH) – As we approach the end of National Influenza Vaccination Week, the medical community is urging everyone 6 months and older that there’s still time to get a flu vaccine.

“Influenza cases, for example, have been steadily increasing for the past several weeks. And this past week they overtook COVID, meaning more new cases of flu, the new case of COVID on a week-by-week basis,” said Dr. David Winter, MD, of Baylor Scott & White Health.

The American Lung Association is launching a new campaign to encourage individuals, especially those living with chronic health conditions, to get their flu shot amid the rise of RSV and COVID.

That group includes those living with:

heart disease

diabetes

asthma

COPD

Other chronic lung diseases

These individuals are most at risk of developing serious complications. In past flu seasons, nine out of 10 adults hospitalized with flu have at least one underlying medical condition.