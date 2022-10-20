(KIAH) – The past few flu seasons have had historically low case numbers. But that’s all about to change. Health experts are urging all Americans to get their flu shot.

“We’re concerned we will have a larger, more severe flu pandemic this year.” Willie Underwood, Chair-elect of the Board of the American Medical Association

Dr. Underwood attributes the lower flu rates the last two years to the COVID-19 risk mitigations, such as wearing masks, social distancing, and not having large family gatherings.

“We had low, low exposure to the flu the last few years,” he said.

According to the American Medical Association (AMA), flu has resulted in as many as 41 million illnesses, 710,000 hospitalizations, and over 50,000 deaths during a severe flu season. Dr. Underwood said the AMA’s goal is to not let those stats increase but to decrease them by urging all Americans to get a flu shot.

Flu levels are on the rise for the Houston/Harris County region, according to the Houston Health Department‘s latest released data as of October 8, 2022. They note the area’s case count is consistent state and national trends, and compared to the 2021-2022 season where flu appeared to hit the area later in the season (February/March 2022), the current season seems to be hitting earlier, beginning in as early as late August/early September 2022.

“Let’s get a flu vaccine so we can spend time with our families and our friends, and not be sick or die,” he cautioned.

That’s why the AMA, joined by The Ad Council and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), launched their annual campaign to “motivate more people to get vaccinated against seasonal influenza (flu) to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

As of October 1, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Flu Vaccine Dashboard showed 105.77 million doses of the flu vaccine have been distributed. However, that’s 10 million less doses compared to the same reporting period last year and nearly 20 million less than this time in 2020.

The organizations said their message for the Get My Flu Shot campaign is that a flu shot can help you stay healthy, reduce your risk of severe outcomes, such as hospitalization and death, and avoid missing work, school, or special moments with family and friends. The campaign ads direct audiences to GetMyFluShot.org for more information, including where to get a flu vaccine in their area.

