A ventilator is displayed during a news conference at the New York City Emergency Management Warehouse where 400 ventilators have arrived and will be distributed. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

It’s World Health Day. Tag a health care worker you’re thinking of today.

Overall health and staying well remains at the forefront of our minds today as more than 90% of Americans quarantine at home for what national officials are calling our “9/11 and Pearl Harbor” in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

A new study out this month, uncovers treatment patterns and puts the pandemic in perspective for so many with questions. What treats COVID-19 and will there be a second outbreak?

The nation’s top disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, says pre-coronavirus life “might not happen” without a vaccine.

As for testing time, it takes an average of 4, maybe 5 days and up to 10 to receive results. Top equipment needs globally address shortages. Rapid COVID-19 testing kits, ventilators and PPE are the most critical equipment needs globally.

Physicians with COVID-19 concerns says it’s a good idea to changing clothes and showering before joining family after going out in public.