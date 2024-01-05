HOUSTON (KIAH)– January is National Blood Donor Month and there are many ways that the community can help and participate. The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is honoring this month by showing appreciation for generous donors who give blood to help save lives.

In honor of this month, Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is asking the community to consider making blood donations apart of their routine to help save lives. Here’s how you can help this month:

Donate blood: Visit giveblood.org for a blood donation center closest to you

Host a blood drive-Businesses and organizations are encouraged to host blood drives throughout the year to help collect blood donations from the community. You can learn more on how to host one here.

Volunteer- Helping hands are always needed to support GCRBC’s mission whether it’s through helping with blood drives, providing administration support, community outreach, and more. Learn how to get involved here.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center supports 170 hospitals in a 26-county area including the largest medical center in the world at the Texas Medical Center with blood, blood products and biotherapies.