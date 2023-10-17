HOUSTON (KIAH) — According to data compiled by the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s kills more Americans than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

But only 4 in 10 people talk to their doctors when they begin experiencing early memory of cognitive loss.

That is why support, research, and awareness is so important. To accomplish those goals, the Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Houston on Saturday, Nov. 4. It is the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s disease.

To tell us how we can take part in this inspiring event, Christine Howard, Houston walk manager, stopped by the CW39 Houston studio to preview the fundraiser.

To volunteer or sign up, go to the Alzheimer’s Association Houston Walk website.