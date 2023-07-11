One lawmaker joined by health experts are asking the Food and Drug Administration to review Prime Energy over it potentially dangerous levels of caffeine. Prime was made famous by Youtube stars Logan Paul and KSI.

Prime actually comes in two forms: one for hydration and another containing more caffeine than a Red Bull. The concern if over parents mistaking the two and accidently giving their young children the caffeinated version.

“One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy—it’s a beverage,” said Sen. Charles Schumer, a Democrat from New York. “But buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.”

Prime has 200 miligrams of caffeine in a 12 once can. For reference, a 12 ounce can of red bull has 114 milligrams and a cup of coffee has about 95.

The caffeine level has prompted Prime Energy to be banned in some schools in the UK and Australia.

On its website, prime says its energy drinks are quote “Not recommended for children under the age of 18, women who are pregnant or nursing, or individuals who are sensitive to caffeine.”

