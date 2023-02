February is National Heart Month, and it’s the perfect time to sign up for a CPR class.

Every second counts when someone is having a heart attack or is in cardiac arrest. Knowing what to do can help save that person’s life is vital.

Dr. George Adesina of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic and Tracie Morden, VP of Development for the American Heart Association, stopped by the CW39 Houston studio to dispel myths and misconceptions of CPR and giving us a demonstration of proper techniques.