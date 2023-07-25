Antonio Vento Carvajal has been legally blind for much of his 14 years. A gene therapy delivered through eyedrops is allowing him to see again and has opened the door to similar therapies that could potentially treat millions of people with other eye diseases.

Antonio was born with a rare genetic condition called dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. It causes blisters all over his body and in his eyes. But his skin improved when he joined a clinical trial to test the world’s first topical gene therapy.

His team of doctors decided to ask the drugmaker, Krystal Biotech, to reformulate the topical gel into an eyedrop. The team got “compassionate use” approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and permission from university and hospital review boards.

Last August, Antonio had surgery on his right eye, after which he started using the eyedrops. His eyesight is now measuring close to 20/50.