September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month, and one in about 285 will be diagnosed with cancer in their childhood, according to Baylor Scott and White Pediatric Oncologist Nicholas McGregor.

He says of children diagnosed, 80% will live five years or longer, that’s considered being in remission.

Leukemia is the most common type of cancer amongst young people. Dr. McGregor says there are increasingly effective treatments for that type of cancer and others.

“Because of significant advances in research in pediatric cancer specifically, but cancer at large, the treatment and success of treatment for kids with cancer has improved over the years, in some types of diseases more so than others,” said Dr. McGregor.

Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month is often symbolized with a gold ribbon. Dr. McGregor noted since just a fraction of federal funding for cancer research goes to pediatric cancer specifically, many impacted families use the month to fundraise for research.

Here are two ways you can help.

You can make a monetary donation to the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center. The hospital also accepts new toys, games and personal items for children and adolescents with cancer and blood disorders. You can also give your time and talents by becoming a Periwinkle Arts in Medicine volunteer. For more ways to give to Texas Children’s, you can visit the Cancer and Hematology Center website.

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance provides emotional, educational and practical support to families of children with cancer. You can learn more about them or make a donation at Candle.org.