Local events bring awareness to National Diabetes Month

November is National Diabetes Month. This awareness month is a time when communities across the country team up to bring attention to diabetes.
This year’s focus is on prediabetes and preventing diabetes. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease has resources and tips on ways to manage prediabetes and prevent diabetes.
In addition, the Texas Department of State Health Services Diabetes Prevention and Control Program has Texas specific resources and guidelines for individuals living with diabetes and those that support them.
Locally, there are few events being held to raise support for the cause by the local American Diabetes Association.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Katy ISD’s Jordan High School receives top marks from Associated Builders & Contractors of Greater HoustonJordan High School placed first in the “Publicly Funded” category and was judged alongside three other major educational projects in Houston.
- Five people charged in multi-million dollar money laundering conspiracyHOUSTON (KIAH) – Five people in Texas, including two here in Houston, are facing charges after investigators say the group conspired to launder millions of dollars. Michael Dean Richards appears for his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Frances Stacy at 10 a.m. Friday. Authorities arrested Branden Denver Richards and Douglas Paul Michael Davis, who were also from […]
- Vaccine mandate: Texas joins 11 states to file suit against Biden administrationTexas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined with 11 states to file suit Friday against President Joe Biden’s administration, challenging a new vaccine requirement for workers at companies with more than 100 employees.
- Family, friends gather to honor trailblazer Colin PowellFriends, family and former colleagues gathered Friday at Washington National Cathedral to honor Colin L. Powell, the trailblazing soldier-diplomat who rose from humble Bronx beginnings to become the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and later served as the first Black secretary of state. The funeral on a sunny and chilly day […]
- Greenpeace to pay over $58,000 to local authorities for 2019 takeover of Fred Hartman BridgeThe plea deal will be with 25 defendants, who executed a “takeover” of the Fred Hartman Bridge, closing the Port of Houston for approximately 24 hours in September of 2019.