Local events bring awareness to National Diabetes Month

A woman with Type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin at her home in Las Vegas. Overweight or obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes and prediabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to national guidelines updated on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)

November is National Diabetes Month. This awareness month is a time when communities across the country team up to bring attention to diabetes.

This year’s focus is on prediabetes and preventing diabetes. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease has resources and tips on ways to manage prediabetes and prevent diabetes.

In addition, the Texas Department of State Health Services Diabetes Prevention and Control Program has Texas specific resources and guidelines for individuals living with diabetes and those that support them.

Locally, there are few events being held to raise support for the cause by the local American Diabetes Association.

