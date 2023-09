HOUSTON (KIAH) – An estimated 1 million people worldwide die by suicide every year. Globally, suicide ranks among the three leading causes of death among those 15 to 44 years of age. Attempted suicides are up to 20 times more frequent than completed ones.

To help me address this global issue, Rebecca Smith-Nash, Founder and CEO of Love Heals Youth stopped by the CW39 Houston studio to share more during National Suicide Prevention month.