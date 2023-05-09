TEXAS (KIAH) – Loneliness can be potentially as deadly as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Calling it a public health crisis, Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, warned in a report last week that loneliness can lead to:

a 29% increased risk of heart disease

a 32% increased risk of stroke

a 50% increased risk of developing dementia for older adults

Additionally, lacking social connection increases risk of premature death by more than 60%.

About half of the nation’s adults said they experienced some level of loneliness – even before the coronavirus pandemic. It is also taking a financial toll costing the health industry billions of dollars a year.

The surgeon general is calling on religious groups, workplaces, schools, parents, and community organizations to reach out to others.

Meanwhile, the American Psychological Association says the report highlights the need to stay offline.

“We’re really seeing in data that especially for young people the more time they’re spending on social media the more they’re losing out on some of the social experiences they would otherwise have, so we have kids that are more lonely, more social anxiety,” said Dr. Mitch Prinstein, American Psychological Association.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.