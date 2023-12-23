HOUSTON (KIAH)–With the new year comes many new year resolutions and according to The American Lung Association, thousands of Texans will take on personal challenges to accomplish goals to improve their lives in the new year.

This year, TALA in Texas encourages everyone who smokes, vapes or uses other tobacco products to take on their journey to quitting in 2024. Tobacco is the leader in preventable death and disease here in Texas . Every year, 28,030 people die each year from tobacco. Nationally, that number is 16 million Americans.

Executive Director with the American Lung Association in Texas, Charlotte Maffia said, “13.1% of adults living in Texas smoke and 3.9% of high school students use a tobacco product. We know that breaking the addiction to nicotine is extremely difficult. For most people, it takes multiple attempts to quit tobacco for good. Each quit attempt brings a person closer to reaching their goal. Some tobacco products, like menthol cigarettes and e-cigarettes, make quitting even more difficult, so it is critical that people who are ready speak with their healthcare provider about Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved tobacco treatment medications, coupling them with proven effective cessation programs to quit.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is in the process of finalizing rules to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in the U.S. According to the 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey, 2.1 million high school and middle school students use e-cigarettes.

Here are some tips to help you quit smoking tobacco:

Call the Lung Helpline and Tobacco helpline at 1-800-LUNGUSA

Talk to your doctor to help create a tobacco treatment plan-there are also seven FDA-approved medications that can help you quit.

Get help from resources such as Freedom from Smoking and Not-On-Tobacco

Commit to quitting-not switching- E-cigarettes are still tobacco products