Eden Prairie, MINN – Scientists are transforming pig livers to look and act like human ones. It’s part of a quest to ease the U.S.’s organ shortage.

More than 105,000 Americans are on an organ transplant waiting list. Of those, nearly 86 percent are waiting for a kidney. Another 11 percent on that list need a liver.

According to Donate Life Texas, about 10,000 Texans are waiting on the transplant list. Some will never receive one.

Thousands of people in America will likely die before it’s their turn to receive an organ transplant. But scientists in a suburban Minneapolis lab are working to change their fate. They are bioengineering replacement organs.

“Because we remove all the cells from that pig organ. The body, our bodies don’t see it as a pig organ,” explained Jeff Ross, CEO of Miromatrix.

First, they dissolve the cells in the pig livers that made the organ function, leaving ghostly semi-translucent scaffolds floating in large jars. To complete the metamorphisis, they infuse those shells with human cells from donated livers that went untransplanted. Those living cells move into the scaffolding’s nooks and crannies to restart the organ’s functions.

Sometime in 2023, Miromatrix has plans for first-of-its-kind human testing to start trying to prove that bold claim.

If the Food and Drug Administration agrees, the initial experiment will be outside a patient’s body. Researchers would place a pig-turned-human-like liver next to a hospital bed to temporarily filter the blood of someone whose own liver suddenly failed.

And if that novel “liver assist” works, it would be a critical step toward eventually attempting a bioengineered organ transplant — likely a kidney.

“Having a liver assist device is going to give us the opportunity to save more people. Use the few precious scarce resources we do have for others and is going to actually allow more people to be alive. I’m very excited. This is the future, the time is now. This isn’t science fiction anymore,” said Dr. Sander Florman, Mount Sinai Hospital.

Bioengineering organs is a markedly different approach — no special pigs required, just leftover organs from slaughterhouses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.