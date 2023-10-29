HOUSTON (KIAH) – Although rare, men are being diagnosed and dying from breast cancer. Additionally, from 2015 to 2019, the breast cancer incidence rate in men increased slightly.

The American Cancer Society estimated about 2,800 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2023. Of those, more than 500 will die. Furthermore, the lifetime risk of men being diagnosed with the disease is about 1 in 833.

Charlie Morris stopped by the CW39 Houston studios to tell his survival story as he worked to remove the stigma of male breast cancer.