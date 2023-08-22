There are more than 107,000 Americans on the organ transplant waiting list and nearly 93,000 of them, or 86%, are waiting for a kidney, according to a 2021 report by the American Kidney Fund. More than 8,300 Texans are on the kidney transplant waiting list.

Advancing science is giving hope. Surgeons at NYU Langone Health have transplanted a genetically engineered pig kidney that continues to function well after 32 days. This represents the longest period that a gene-edited pig kidney has functioned in a human.

The procedure was performed on July 14, 2023, and led by Robert Montgomery, MD, DPhil, the H. Leon Pachter, MD, Professor of Surgery, chair of the Department of Surgery, and director of the NYU Langone Transplant Institute.

“This work demonstrates a pig kidney—with only one genetic modification and without experimental medications or devices—can replace the function of a human kidney for at least 32 days without being rejected,” said Dr. Montgomery, who had previously performed the world’s first genetically modified pig kidney transplant into a human decedent on September 25, 2021, followed by a second similar procedure on November 22, 2021. Surgeons with the Transplant Institute performed two genetically engineered pig heart transplants in summer 2022.

The recipient of the genetically-modified kidney is a man who was declared dead by neurologic criteria and maintained with a beating heart on ventilator support.

To learn more about this procedure, you can read the full media release on NYU’s website.