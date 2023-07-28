HOUSTON (KIAH) – The MD Anderson Cancer Center sent out a call for help, urging Houstonians to donate blood. They are especially in need of O-negative blood donors to make an appointment now and in the coming days.

While all blood donor types are needed, O-negative types are in higher demand due to their wider range of uses. O-negative is considered the “universal” blood type. It is critically needed because these red blood cells can be transfused to anyone, regardless of the recipient’s blood type. Unfortunately, O-negative donors only make up about 9% of the population.

If you can donate, the MD Anderson Blood bank said O-negative donors can visit their website or call 713-874-8462 to make an appointment to be a hero and give.