MD Anderson in of Blood donations this Thanksgiving

MD Anderson needs about 200 units of blood for their cancer patients.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you’re looking for ways to give back this holiday weekend, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center says you can start there by making blood donations.

MD Anderson says it gives around 180,000 blood transfusions each year, which is more than any hospital in the U.S. That’s why they need about 200 units of blood and 600 units of platelets each day for their cancer patients.

They’re taking blood donations all week at the MD Anderson blood donor center located at 2255 Holly Hall in the Texas Medical Center from 10am-5pm and 8am-2pm on Thanksgiving.

MD wants to raise the awareness for its critical need for blood donations, especially during the holiday. Any healthy individual that’s at least 17 years old and at least 110 pounds.

For more information or to request an appointment, please visit MDAnderson.org or call 713-792-7777.