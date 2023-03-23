TEXAS – March 23 is National Puppy Day! To celebrate, the not-for-profit Canine Companions® at the Baylor Scott & White Health – Kinkeade Campus were spreading awareness of their amazing program.

Canine Companions trains service dogs for placement, free of charge, with people with a broad range of disabilities. These service dogs have been changing the lives of children, adults, and veterans.

CW39 spoke with Courtney Craig, public relations with Canine Companions, and Angela Jackson-Brunning, volunteer puppy-raiser, to hear about their experience and the mission of the organization.

To learn how you can get involved through volunteering, advocacy, partnerships, or sponsoring a puppy, visit Canine.org.