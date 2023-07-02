TEXAS (KIAH) – Did you know that the average life expectancy for a man in the United States is six years shorter than a woman’s? That’s according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

June is Men’s Health Awareness Month which aims to spotlight the things men can do to help close that gap. Studies suggest men are less likely to seek medical care and undergo preventive screenings. They are also less likely to follow their doctor’s instructions.

Family Medicine Doctor Jeremy Brown warned all those factors can add up to worsening health issues.

“I think for some men, it may be a sign of weakness. They may think, ‘I’m fine, ; I don’t need to go to the doctor; I’m not hurting, so there’s nothing wrong,” said Dr. Brown.

Doctor Brown said a great first step to take this Men’s Health Awareness Month is finding a primary care provider and scheduling a preventive screening.