HOUSTON (KIAH) — Women who go through menopause before the age of 40 are at a higher risk for heart failure, according to a study published in European Heart Journal. Early pre-menopausal women also were more likely to develop atrial fibrillation, or a-fib, which increases the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

The big picture

This may be good motivation to improve lifestyle habits known to be linked with heart disease, such as quitting smoking and exercising,” said study author Dr. Ga Eun Nam of Korea University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.

What was learned

Researchers from the Korean National Health Insurance System (NHIS) looked at data from 1.4 million women aged 30 years and older. Investigators wanted to know if age at menopause was a possible risk factor for heart disease.

What researchers discovered was women who went through menopause before the age of 40 had a:

33% higher risk of heart failure

9% higher risk of a-fib

“The misconception that heart disease primarily affects men has meant that sex-specific risk factors have been largely ignored. Evidence is accumulating that undergoing menopause before the age of 40 may increase the likelihood of heart disease later in life. Our study indicates that reproductive history should be routinely considered in addition to traditional risk factors such as smoking when evaluating the future likelihood of heart failure and atrial fibrillation,” said Dr. Ga Eun Nam.