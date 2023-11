HOUSTON (KIAH) – Veterans day is November 11th and the entire month of November is National Veterans and Military Families Month. According to a recent study, women veterans experience different mental health challenges than their male counterparts.

To discuss the unique challenges women face as well as ways to find help, Colleen Keiser, licensed counselor and Navy veteran, stopped by the CW39 Houston studios to talk about the importance of access to quality mental health care.