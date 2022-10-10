HOUSTON (KIAH) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mental health-related emergency department visits increased 24% for children ages 5 to 11 and 31% for those ages 12 to 17. This data was collected from January 1, 2022, to October 17, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that before the pandemic, about one in eight people globally were living with a mental health disorder in 2019. In a statement, WHO said, “the COVID-19 pandemic has created a global crisis for mental health, fueling short- and long-term stresses and undermining the mental health of millions.”

Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician specializing in pediatric emergency care + Senior Medical Advisor at PM Pediatric Care, sees firsthand the impact the pandemic had on her patients. She is on the front lines helping children and teens that come into her emergency room during a mental health crisis.

“With such a disruption in our lives, where we haven’t been able to get together with loved ones, our routines are all altered, we haven’t been able to have our kids in school – it has really taken a toll on everyone’s mental health, young and old,” said Dr. Johns.

Some of the early warning signs Dr. Johns urged parents to be on the lookout for include keeping an eye on their child’s daily habits. Are they eating more or less? Or are they sleeping more or less? Some of those changes can be early signals that something is going on.

Examining what their social life is like. Are they more withdrawn and/or disinterested in participating in activities that used to bring them joy?

“Those are signs that it’s really time to do some digging and find out a little bit more. If you don’t know exactly how to go about doing that, lean into your child’s pediatric healthcare professional. They know your child well and know how to navigate some of these conversations,” she said.