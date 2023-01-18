TEXAS (KIAH) – Latest data showed improvements for cervical cancer are linked to the HPV vaccine and downturns in prostate cancer are driven by advanced-stage disease, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Significant changes in cancer prevention and screening in the United States in recent years helped lead to both promising and worrisome 2023 cancer statistics reported by the American Cancer Society (ACS).

In Texas, cervical cancer is the 2nd leading cause of cancer death in women ages 20-39 and 4th in women ages 40-49. But medical experts say this disease is preventable, with appropriate testing and vaccination.

The good news: data from women ages 20 to 24 who were first to receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine showed a 65% reduction in cervical cancer incidence rates from 2012 through 2019.

“There’s optimism that this will have importance beyond this and real optimism I think that actually showing cancer prevention techniques with a vaccination, particularly those that are infectious related, we know mucosal cancer, hepatitis and others, there’s real potential for impacting saving lives,” said Dr. William Dahut, Chief Scientific Officer, American Cancer Society.

In contrast, data showed a 3% increase in prostate cancer incidence rate each year from 2014 through 2019, which amounts to about 99,000 new cases. This is the first increase in about 20 years.

In Texas for 2022, the American Cancer Society estimates there will be nearly 17,850 new cases of prostate cancer. They also estimate 2,260 deaths due to prostate cancer.

Oncologist Sherronda Henderson with Baylor Scott and White said figuring out when to start screening is an important conversation to have with your doctor.

There are high risk groups who will likely need to begin screening earlier.

“Those high-risk groups include men who are of African American descent or those with a family history of prostate cancer, especially within a first degree relative. That’s considered someone who is a brother or a father,” Dr. Sherronda Henderson, Baylor Scott & White.

The full report “Cancer Statistics, 2023”, which includes data for other types of cancer, can be found in the American Cancer Society’s journal CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. The information is also available in a companion PDF report, Cancer Facts & Figures 2023 and is available on the interactive website, the Cancer Statistics Center.