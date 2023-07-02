HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Rose Mobile Mammography Program buses are leading the way in providing breast health services across 43 counties in Southeast Texas. The organization is launching their fifth coach at their 34th Annual Shrimp Boil, an event that became a staple community event and fundraiser since 1999.

The shrimp boil will take place Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 4pm – 8pm at the Pasadena Convention Center (7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena). The event helps ensure the organization can be there for the more than 7,000 uninsured patients who come to The Rose each year.

To share more on the great work they are doing and the shrimp boil, Jessica Duckworth, Chief Operating Officer stopped by the CW39 Houston Studio.

Our luxury coaches comes equipped with the latest in breast screening technology: 3D mammography, as well as a separate patient examination suite, which are being used for other preventive screenings and is bringing good health throughout Southeast Texas.

If you have questions or for more information on having the Rose Mobile Mammography bus come to your neighborhood, clinic, or place of employment, please contact the Mobile Department at 281.484.4708 or email us at MobileTeam@therose.org.