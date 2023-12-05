HOUSTON (KIAH)– Molina Healthcare of Texas is known for providing government-funded health care across the state since 2006.

That means Medicaid, CHIP, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid duals and health insurance exchange programs are all accepted to ensure quality healthcare is accessible to anyone in need. Tomorrow, the company will host a health event in partnership with Baker Ripley Alief Senior Center to educate the public on the importance of a healthy blood pressure.

According to the CDC, blood pressure can change throughout the day, but if it remains too high for too long, it can cause long-term damage to your heart. That’s why the company will install free blood pressure monitors for seniors.

Event information:

Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to noon,

Baker Ripley Alief Senior Center, located at 11903 Bellaire Boulevard.