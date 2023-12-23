HOUSTON (KIAH) – According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, only 35.1 percent of Latino adults with mental illness receive treatment each year compared to the national average of 46.2 percent.

At the beginning this school year, the Latino nonprofit organization known as the Association for the Advancement of Mexican Americans (AAMA) started utilizing funds from a $7.6 million grant awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to provide additional treatment services for local youth and families.

The SAMHSA Grant is a game changer because it will bridge all AAMA’S services, from substance abuse and mental health treatment to family support, to create opportunities for underage youth and area families to find a life outside their addiction.

Patrick Rocha, Director of Prevention and Counseling of AAMA, stopped by the CW39 Houston studios to talk more about the grant and what it means for Houston children. CW39’s Idolina Peralez takes a look back at that.