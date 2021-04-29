Most women fail quiz on healthcare

A National Survey Finds 94% of Women Fail a Women s Health IQ Quiz; Healthcare Falling Short As Women Struggle to Get the Facts and Support They Need More Must Be Done to Prioritize Women s Health and Improve Care at Every Stage of A Women`s Life

COVID-19 has brought health to the forefront of millions of Americans minds, especially for women who rank it as their top health concern in a new survey from MDVIP. Yet, the same survey shows that most women are not getting the information they need to address the greatest health risks they face. The "Women s Health IQ” quiz found that 9 in 10 women do not know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in women, 7 in 10 do not know that consuming alcohol increases breast cancer risk, and nearly 3 in 4 do not know lack of sleep or hearing loss can damage the brain.



The pandemic is wreaking further havoc on women s physical and emotional health, from heightened stress and anxiety to the development of unhealthy habits. Nearly a third of women say they have even delayed medical care due to the pandemic. But there is a silver lining, as 6 in 10 women say the pandemic has motivated them to improve their health and that they have become emotionally more resilient. Also alarming is that while 9 in 10 women say that care and communication from their primary care physician (PCP) is important to achieving their health goals, nearly a third of all women felt rushed during doctor appointments, that their concerns were not taken seriously, and were dissatisfied with their overall experience. Younger women, specifically, are the least engaged and satisfied with the healthcare available to them.

MDVIP is a national network of primary care doctors who focus on prevention and providing patients the level of care and attention they deserve. The company commissioned the Women s Health Survey to understand the current state of women s health and identify areas of needed improvement.

Additional Findings from MDVIP s Survey:

8 in 10 women report barriers that prevent them from taking better care of their health, including 1 in 3 who say they prioritize their family and their family`s health before their own.

Over half of women under 55 say they have put off seeing a doctor until their symptoms became urgent.

Over half of women under 55 say there have been times during the pandemic when they felt like they were going to break down.

