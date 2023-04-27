TEXAS (KIAH) – There are about 6.7 million mothers living in Texas, which represents nearly a third of that state’s population. The health and well-being of mothers have a direct impact on their children and family.

For that reason, Children at Risk will host the second annual Motherhood Summit happening Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 10 am to noon. Sharon Watkins Jones, Chief Equity Officer Director, Children at Risk, stopped the CW39 Houston studio to discuss how the virtual summit dissects some of the most pressing issues facing Texas mothers.

To register, go to ChildrenAtRisk.org.