TEXAS – For the first time, an opioid treatment drug will be available without a prescription. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Narcan nasal spray for over-the-counter, nonprescription use.

Drug overdose is as a major public health issue in the United States, said the FDA in a news release. Last year, there were more than 101,750 deadly overdoses. The primary driver was synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Since 2020, Texas has experienced a 120% increase in fentanyl-related deaths, according to Provisional data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The timeline for availability and price of this OTC product will be determined by the manufacturer.