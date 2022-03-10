HOUSTON (KIAH) Did you know that 400 million cups of coffee are consumed every day in the US?! Caffeine has been shown in medical literature to be beneficial to our health, to anything from a metabolism booster to an improver of mood and mental function.

Dr. Prologo is known for his groundbreaking weight loss procedure (covered here in TIME) where the nerve signaling hunger to the brain is temporarily frozen to allow patients to diet effectively. He is also the author of The Catching Point Transformation, where he unpacks why 90-95% of diets fail.

Benefits of Coffee

Caffeine is a natural appetite suppressant and metabolism booster. Two things that specifically slow us down when we try to diet are hunger and slowing of the metabolism. Both can be mitigated using caffeine.

Caffeine has been shown to improve physical endurance. Another key element that blocks people from being successful with their weight loss efforts (probably enemy number 1) is limited exercise capacity. Caffeine has an evidence supported role in changing that.

Caffeine DOES NOT produce dehydration in with low to moderate intake, even in subjects who exercise (up to 400mgday)

Many studies have associated moderate caffeine consumption with decreased risk of degenerative diseases and death over time.

